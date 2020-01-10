د ښاغلي کرزي پام وړ :

هسې بېځايه لکۍ مه خوروه! بېځايه چاپلوسي خوند نه کوي

د مشر لالا پر کاسه خو ټولو خوړلې ده، خو دومره ده چې څوک لږ د خپل ځان قدر پېژني او څوک يې نه

د چا استازولي مه کوه! که تاسې هر څومره چا ته ورنژدې هم شئ بيا هم مو له ځانه ټيټ، بې اعتباره او پخوانی دبله مار بولي

کرزی :

له ايران سره خوښ له واشنګټن څخه ناراضه يو

د نورو په کورو کې څوک دا ګيلې نه کوي.

US had extensive contact with Ayatollah Khomeini before Iran revolution

Documents seen by BBC suggest Carter administration paved way for Khomeini to return to Iran by holding the army back from launching a military coup

The Guardian

USA & Canada

General Soleimani had helped US upstage Taliban in Afghanistan post-9/11

Iraqis had dubbed General Soleimani as “the goat thief” during Iran-Iraq war. He had helped the US with specific intelligence about Taliban forces after 9/11. But he was soon to be declared an enemy national by the US.

Though the US and Iran did not have a diplomatic relation after 1980, this did not stop Soleimani to cooperate with the US, when it sought assistance against Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The US wanted to punish the perpetrators of 9/11 while Soleimani wished to punish Taliban because they had targeted Shia Afghans.

A series of meetings between the US officials and negotiators named by Soleimani was held, beginning with the one in Geneva days after 9/11 attacks. By the start of October 2001, Soleimani was said to have got irritated with the delay in US attacks on Taliban.

In one of the meetings in early October 2001, Soleimani’s negotiators “threw” a map at the US officials telling them “attack here first”, “attack there then” and “attack here next”. The US officials kept the map, and on October 7 bombings began on Taliban installations.

In three years’ time, a US-backed government took over the reins of power in Afghanistan though Taliban continued to exert pressure in certain areas of the country. During these years, Osama bin Laden fled Afghanistan and took refuge in Pakistan. In 2011, the US commandos killed Osama bin Laden in a special operation in Pakistan’s garrison town Abbottabad.

Soleiman had the credit to show the US forces a pathway to take on Taliban and Al-Qaeda. However, only three months after the US began bombing on Taliban, then President George Bush clubbed Iran in the axis of evil, turning Soleiman an enemy of the US.

In April 2019, the Trump administration declared Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Quds Forces terrorist outfits calling for action against people associated with the forces.

*** *** ***

To Washington’s relief, the ayatollah pledged not to destroy the military. His emissary urged America not to pull its sophisticated weapons systems out of Iran.

سره له دې چې خميني له اپوزيسيون او اردو نه د خپل رژيم په تړاو وېره لرله، خو بيا يې هم خپله اردو ړنګه نه کړه، خو موږ دا کار وکړ چې نن يې پايله پخپلو سترګو ګورو. هغه وخت امريکا هم په دې خوښه وه، خو زموږ لپاره بيا دا ډول مراعات نه وو او زموږ اردو د پاکستان په شيطانت او غوښتنه ړنګه شوه او د روسانو له وتو وروسته افغانستان د اغا شاهي په قول چې ضياء هغه وخت له امريکا د مجاهدينو مرسته په دريو شرطونو منلې وه :

وسله به زموږ په خوښه ورکول کيږي،

وېش (توضيع) به يې زموږ پر لاس وي،

او د روسانو له وتو وروسته به افغان مجاهدين يا په بله مانا افغانستان موږ ته راپرېښوول کيږي. موږ پوه شه او دوی چې څنګه يې اداره کړو؟ هغسې يې اداره کړو چې پلازمينه يې زموږ په اور او خپلمينځي جنګونو کې وسوځوله. د نصيرالله بابر، حميدګل، ضياءالحق، اختر عبدالرحمان، ميرزا اسلم بيګ، سردار عبدالقيوم خان او نورو ارمانونه پرې پوره شول.

Yazdi also clarified an Islamic Republic would make a distinction between Israel and its own Jewish residents – which had begun fleeing Iran in droves.

“You can tell the American Jews not to worry about the Jewish future in Iran,” he said.

Khomeini and Carter both wished to avoid a violent clash between the military and the opposition. But their aims were fundamentally different.

Carter wanted to preserve the military – which Sullivan once described as an unpredictable “wounded animal” – in order to use it as powerful leverage in the future.

But Khomeini wanted to trap the beast and finish it. The military was a long-term threat to his regime. Its decapitation and destruction was a top priority.

له اسرائيلو پورې نښتل خوند نه کوي، ځکه چې په پيل کې يې ورته د تشويش ډاډ ورکړی دی، نو دا د نورو مسلمانانو سترګو ته خاورې شيندل دي. ايران ښه په دې پوهيږي چې اسرائيلو ته ګوتې وروړل ورته له حده زيات خطرناک او دردناک دي.

دا چې دواړه ښاغلي ټرمپ او پمپيو وايي چې موږ په ايران کې د رژيم بدلون نه غواړو، بلکې د ايراني دولت چلند يا سلوک behaviour بدلون غواړو، نو دا يو څه معقوله خبره ده او ايران بايد خپلو هغو ژمنو ((وعدو)) ته ژمن ((وفادار)) پاتې شي چې په پيل کې يې له امريکا، فرانسې، برتانيا او کاناډا سره کړې وې. د ايران روحاني مشر او قدس يې بايد په ده پوه او ښه سر خلاص وي چې چا واک ته رسولي دي، نو بيرته يې ترې اخېستی هم شي، لکه له شاه، صدام، صالح، قذافي او داسې نورو ((طالبانو)) نه يې چې واخېست.

مشوره :

د ايران روحاني ((مذهبي)) مشر لا بيا هم مشر لالا او متحدينو ته يې تر ښاغلي کرزي پورې ډېر ارزښت لري. په دې هيله چې خپل دغه ارزښت له لاسه ورنه کړي. له ښاغلي کرزي هم هيله کيږي چې لږ پخپل ګرېوان کې سر کښته، خپل وزن او خپل غولی ((کور)) وپېژني. د ده کور افغانستان دی نه بل ځای.

په درنښت

سيد حسين پاچا

