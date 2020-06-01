د شيخ هبت الله او ملا عبدالغني برادر پام وړ :

طالب له پيله تر ننه په خطا کې وو، دی او وي به

طالب د حکومت جوړلو او کولو جوګه نه دی. د نورو د څاګري موخو او ګټو لپاره پيدا او مخته به يې وړي

پاکستان خپله پخوانۍ ژمنه او دنده په نوې بڼه د دوحې په توافقتنامه کې پر طالبانو منلې يا په نورو ټکو خپل مسووليت يې هم د طالب پر اوږو وراچولی

نوټ : دا چې پخوانی نظامي ديکتاتور او نړيوال دروغژن پروېز مشرف په زغرده پخپل کتاب ((د اور پر ليکه)) کې وايی : ((موږ ته د افغانانو وينې نه، بلکې خپلې ملي ګټې [national interests] مهمې وې)) يا په بله مانا موږ ته ((د افغانانو وينو نه، بلکې خپلو ملي ګټو ارزښت درلود)). موږ بايد نور خپل ګرېوان ته سر کښته کړو او نور تېری د اشغال او د جهاد نوم وانخلو. اصلاً موږ د پاکستان له لورې د امريکا په شتون کې نه يوازط د خپل تاريخي مشروع حق، بلکې د کشمير په مساله کې هم برمته (hostage) يو او د پرېکړو واک نه لرو. موږ بايد راوېښ او د خپلې ملي يعنې سياسي واقتصادي خپلواکۍ لپاره د امريکا په شتون کې له پاکستان سره خپله ملي مبارزه او سرښندنه وکړو. د چا استعماري ګواښنو او ګوتڅنډنو ته ټيټ نه شو.

فاتح عيب نه لري

د دې ليکوال دې له ځان سره سوچ وکړي چې څوک عيب نه لري؟ ايا موږ فاتحين يو او که مغلوبين؟ ليکوال څنګه انګيري چې ګواکې موږ به د جنت حورې وغلمان په دې موخو ترلاسه کړو؟

د ليکوال استاذ محمد زمان مزمل خو له خپل تېر روان جهادي جريان او له خپل مرجفياره ((مرجفين)) داسې سر ټکولی وو او د خپل زړه بړاس يې د پاک سياستوال په مړينه داسې ښکاره کړی وو :

صمد حامد په زړو سياستوالو کې يو پاک سياستمدار

((نه مونږ امريکا غواړو او نه هم امريکا مونږ زغملی شي. په روانو او له درغليو ډکو انتخاباتو کې به هغه څوک په يقيني ډول راځي چې امريکا يې غواړي‎.

داسی په کابل کې به مونږ هم د دغو جعلي او غير ملي انتخاباتو ميدان تود کړو نو هغو ته به پخپل حضور اعتبار ورکړو. دا به مو له ملت سره خيانت کړی وي.

زما له نظره له دې نه دا ښه ده چې يوه ابتدائي حلقه په کوم جومات يا مدرسه کې ولرو چې د دغه نظام او د دغه اشغال پر ضد خپله واضح خبره پرګنو ته ورسوي)).

کله مې چې ټلېفون د هغه خوري خالد صاحب ته ورکړ، نو د تأثر نه په ډکه لهجه مې وويل، ((دغه باايمانه محمدزی د ډېرو هغو پيکه اخوانيانو نه سل ځله دروند وخوت چې د کابل رژيم او امريکا ته په ارزانه په لاس ورغلل.))

له موږ انساني شعوري وناشعوري [ديوبندي واحياءالعلوم] ړندو مړزانو خو هغه طيوري مړزان زر ځله ښه دي چې د ښکاري په خپل غوړول شوي جال کې نيول شوي او ساتل شوي وي، خو له بده مرغه چې موږ په سيمه ييزه او نړيوالو استخباراتي مردارو جالونو کې داسې ښکېل شوي يو چې د تېښتې او وتو لار له موږ ټولو ورکه ده. زموږ نننی فاتح دومره ساده نه دی، لکه څومره چې موږ ساده ګان يو.

موږ خو به يې جهاد بولو، خو کاشکې چې نورو هم جهاد بللی، لکه دلته :

کرنيل امام ورپسې زياتوي :

په افغان مجاهدينو کې يوه داسې شور او ولوله پيدا کړې وه چې د امريکا ولسمشرانو جيمی کارټر او صدر ريګن به يې تل صفتونه کول.

((يوه شپه جنرال صيب ضياالحق مونږ څو لوړرتبه نظامي افسران ماښامنۍ ته مېلمانه کړي و د ضياصيب لخوا همدا خبره وشوه چې کارټر او ريګن وايي ”افغان مجاهدين د اسلام ريښتيني ساتونکي دي“. په دې سره اول ضيا صيب او بيا ټولو حاضرينو ښه شېبه وخندل)).

مونږ ډېر کوشش وکړ چې د جمعيت اسلامي او حزب اسلامي په مشرۍ افغانستان يو سياسي حکومت جوړ کړي خو ددوی ترمنځ اختلاف، جنګونو او شخړو مونږ په يو بل فکر مجبور کړو او دا مو د ځان له پاره يوه ښه لاره وبلله چې د طالبانو ملاتړ وکړو او يوه سيمه د ځان له پاره خوندي پيدا کړو.

زموږ د جهاد پورې خو خلکو پخپلو کې ملنډې وهلې او خندل به يې، نو د ((فاتح عيب نه لري)) ليکوال دې لږ پخپل ګرېوان سر کښته او د يوې دقيقې لپاره سوچ وکړي چې موږ خو ګوندې دوکه نه وي خوړلي، لکه دلته چې واخلې :

خواجه محمد اصف :

د امريکا په مشرۍ د ترهګرۍ ضد په نوم جګړه ((زموږ نه وه، بلکې موږ پردۍ جګړه او جعلي جهاد کړی دی)).

مشاهد حسين وايی :

هغه وخت خو زموږ پلان او فکر دا وو چې په افغانستان کې يو اسلامي دولت د ګلبدين حکمتيار په مشرۍ رامينځته او له هغې وروسته منځنۍ اسيا هم فتحه کړو

مشاهد حسين وايی بيا ما جنرال حميد ګل ته چې هغه مهال د آی ايس آی ISI مشر وو، وويل. دا ډېره ښه موقع ده. راځئ چې د ډيورنډلاين Durand-line په رسمي توګه د سرحد کولو لپاره کار پيل کړو. هغه راته کړل چې ((زموږ سرحد خو د آمو سيند دی)).

د ليکوال د لا پوهاوي لپاره همدومره بس وي چې دلته هر بهرنی قوت د فاتح په توګه راغلی، خو …..

پنجاب لالا هم موږ ته د خپل ادغام والحاق او يا د خوندي سيمې په تمه د فاتح خوبونه ويني. که هغوی فاتحين نه بولو، نو پنجاب فاتح وبولو که څنګه؟ نو د استاذ د شعوري حزب له مشرتابه يې چې مصنوعي باد ووتل، نو د بېشعوره ديوبندي طالب له مشرتابه خو به خامخا مصنوعي باد وځي، خو چې يو ځل د پنجاب له اوږې راکښته او د خپلې چرګې غولي ته راشي.

پروېز مشرف :

امريکا پينځه څلوېښت زره ( ۴۵۰۰۰ ) حملې زموږ له خاورې څخه پر افغانستان وکړې.

موږ ته د افغانانو وينې نه، بلکې خپل هېواد ارزښت درولود.

موږ ته خپلو ګټو لومړيتوب درلود.

افغانان خو موږ د دې لپاره وځورول او يو له بل سره مو د دې لپاره وجنګول چې ترڅو پاکستان ارام او باثباته اوسي.

افغانان مو داسې وځورول چې هر چا به د حورو او جنت په فکر هر څه کولو ته چمتو ول. يو بل به يې ښه په شوق سره وژل، خو موږ ته د پاکستان بقا ارزښتمنه وه.

نصيرالله بابر :

Babar further added that we burnt Afghanistan to such an extent that even former Soviet Union also burnt in it. And now Afghanistan will never have the power to demand for the removal of the Durand line. That is the service I (Babar) have done for Pakistan.

کرنيل امام (امير سلطان تارړ) :

ما دا هر څه د پاکستان لپاره کړي چې د هلالي جنډه (بيرغ) په دې ټوله سيمه رپانده وي. هغه خپلې ټولې ناولې هڅې او موخې له جهادي پيره تر طالبي پيره يا په نورو ټکو په خپل ټول ژوند کې چې ستا له پلار سره له پيله تر پايه ملګرو وو، په دې لاندې دريو ټکو کې رانچوړ کړي دي :

ګډوډي destabilisation & violence چې څنګه يوه ارامه او رسوخ داره ټولنه بېثباته (ناارامه کړي) او شورو غوغا جوړه کړي؟ يا په بله مانا جهادي وطالبي يا نننی داعشي انارشېزم رامينځته کړي.

چې څنګه يوه ارامه او رسوخ داره ټولنه بېثباته (ناارامه کړي) او شورو غوغا جوړه کړي؟ يا په بله مانا جهادي وطالبي يا نننی داعشي انارشېزم رامينځته کړي. د افغان ځوانانو روزنه چې څنګه يې د خپلې اوږد مهاله جګړې long-term fighting لپاره وکاروي؟

لپاره وکاروي؟ څنګه د سختيا (مشکل) په وخت کې له بهرنۍ مرستې پرته وړيا او په کم لګښت cheap/inexpensive constantly fighting دومداره جګړه مخته يوسي؟

کرنيل امام :

((د افغانانو وينې مردارې دي، پرېږده چې دا مردارې وينې وبهېږي)).

د مشر ملا صاحب [ملا محمد عمر] وړانده چرګوړي څه ته خوشاله دي؟

PART TWO

In conjunction with the announcement of this agreement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban will take the following steps to prevent any group or individual, including al-Qa’ida, from using the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies:

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban will not provide visas, passports, travel permits, or other legal documents to those who pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies to enter Afghanistan.

پروېز مشرف :

On September 13, 2001, the U.S. ambassador to Pakistan, Wendy Chamberlain, brough me a set of seven demands. These demands had also been communicated to our foreign office by the U.S. State Department through what is called a non-paper:

Stop al Qaeda operatives at your borders, intercept arms shipments though Pakistan, and end all logical support for Bin Laden. Provide the United States with blanket overflight and landing rights to conduct all necessary military and intelligence operations. Provide territorial access to the United States and allied military intelligence as needed, and other personal to conduct all necessary operations against the preparators of terrorism and those that harbour them, including the use of Pakistan’s naval ports, air bases, and strategic locations on borders. Provide the United States immediately with intelligence, immigration information and databases, and internal security information, to help prevent and respond to terrorist acts perpetrated against the United States, its friends, or its allies. Continue to publicly condemn the terrorist acts September 11 and any other terrorist acts against the United States or its friends and allies, and curb all domestic expressions or support [for terrorism] against the United States, its friends, or its allies. Cut off all shipments of fuel to the Taliban and any other items and recruits, including volunteers en route to Afghanistan, who can be used in a military, offensive capacity or to abet a terrorist threat. Should the evidence strongly implicate Osama bin Laden and the al Qaeda network in Afghanistan and should Afghanistan and the Taliban continue to harbour him and his network, Pakistan will break diplomatic relations with the Taliban government, end support for the Taliban, and assist the United States in the aforementioned ways to destroy Osama bin Laden and his al Qaeda network.

Secret Pakistan

Pakistan has been accused of playing a double game, acting as America’s ally in public while secretly training and arming its enemy in Afghanistan according to US intelligence.

Figure 1 In Afghanistan we saw an insurgency that was not only getting passive support from the Pakistani army and the Pakistani intelligence service, the ISI, but getting active support” [Bruce Riedel, Advisor to President Obama in 2009]

بروس ريډل خپلې موندنې له ولسمشر اوباما سره شريکې کړې او ورته يې وويل : پاکستان د کلونو راهيسې له مونږ سره دوه ګونې لوبه کړې او ښايي چې دغې کړنې ته دوام ورکړي.

د سي آی ای يو پخواني مامور بروس ريډل وايی چې پاکستان د بوش اداره په ډېره چالاکۍ سره تير ايستله.

Pakistan a particularly general Musharaf played the Bush administration like a fiddle.

پاکستان او په ځانګړې توګه پروېز مشرف د بوش اداره په ډېر مهارت سره خطا ايستله. مونږ ته يې يوازې د القاعدې هومره کسان راکول چې د بوش اداره خوشاله وساتي. هومره نه چې القاعده دړې وړې شي او د طالبانو برخه خو يې هېڅ څه رانه کړل.

مشرف پوهېده چې له هرې غونډې نه وړاندې خپلې ذخيرې ته نور توکي ورواچوي. د مشرف او د بوش د کتنې په درشل کې به يې د القاعدې يو فعال راوويست چې دا دی څلورم کس، دا دی په القاعده کې درېيم کس مو ونيوه او په دې توګه به يې د انتقاد مخه ډب کړه.

په همدې مهال کې له اسلام اباد نه برېتانيا ته رسېدلو ريپوټونو هم د امريکا ادعا پياوړې کوله. ډګروال ريچارډ کيم Richard Kim د برتانيا د کابيني د استخباراتو پخوانی مشر وو چې د ايم آی شپږ (MI 6) او ايم آی پنځو (MI 5) له ادارو ريپوټونه ورته سپارل کېدل.

I think it was quite clear to us that the Pakistanis were playing very much a double game and a lot of …

اوس ګران هېوادوال دې په دې خپل قضاوت وکړي چې پروېز مشرف د پاکستان لپاره څومره په زرنګۍ وچالاکۍ سره د بُش اداره تېر ايستله او تر ننه لا هماغه لوبه روانه ده. تاسې وګورئ چې د دغه پوره اوو شرطونو په بدل کې يې په لسګونه (۳۳) ميليارده ډالره شکولي دي. همداسې يې د تېکنالوژۍ، نظامي مرستې او ان تر پورونو پورې يې پرې سپک کړي دي. د مشر ملا صاحب وړانده چرګوړي هسې د اشغال خبرې کوي. ان تر دې چې خواجه محمد آصف د ټرمپ په ځواب کې په زغرده وويل : ((د امريکا په مشرۍ د ترهګرۍ ضد په نوم جګړه زموږ نه وه، بلکې موږ پردۍ جګړه او جعلي جهاد کړی دی)). د مشر ملا صاحب وړانده چرګوړي څنګه د اشغال او جهاد خبره کوي؟

ښاغلی خليلزاد وطالبان بايد دا سپيناوی ولس ته ورکړي چې د امريکا وطالبانو اوسنۍ توافقتنامه له پاکستان سره د هغه وخت له هغو اوو شرطونو سره څه توپير لري؟ دا خو په حقيقت کې پاکستان خپله دنده په نوې بڼه پر طالبانو منلې او دا توافقتنامه هوبه هو له هماغه زړو شرايطو سره تړاو لري چې پاکستان پرې لا پخوا امريکا شکولې وه او اوس به يې پرې بيا وشکوي. طالبان وخليلزاد بايد ولس ته د هغو دوو اجرائيوي اسنادو په تړاو هم سپيناوی ورکړي چې خلک پوه شي.

د لا پوهاوي لپاره دلته د کتاب شلم او يوويشتم فصلونه لوستلای او کتلای شئ :

پروېز مشرف :

My decision was based on the-being of my people and the interests of my country-Pakistan always comes first. I war-gamed the United States as an adversary. There would be a violent and angry reaction if we didn’t support the United States. Thus, the question was: if we do not join them, can we confront them and withstand the onslaught? The answer was no, we could not, on three counts:

First was our military weakness as compared with the strength of the United States. Our military forces would be destroyed.

Second was our economic weakness. We had no oil, and we did not have the capacity to sustain our economy in the face of an attack by the United States.

Third, and worst of all, was our social weakness. We lack the homogeneity to galvanize the entire nation into an active confrontation. We could not endure a military confrontation with the United States from any point of view.

دا زورور موږ وو چې په تش لاس او تش جيب د نورو په مالي، نظامي او لوژيستيکي مرستو مو له امريکا سره زور ازمايلو؟

I also analysed our national interest. First, India had already tried to step in by offering its bases to the United States. If we did not join the United States, it would accept India’s offer. What would happen then? India would gain a golden opportunity with regard to Kashmir. The Indians might be tempted to undertake a limited offensive there’ or, more likely, they would work with the United States and the United Nations to turn the present situation into a permanent status quo. The United States would certainly have obliged.

Second, the security of our strategic assets would be jeopardized. We did not want to lose or damage the military parity that we achieved with India by becoming a nuclear weapons state. It is no secret that the United States has never been comfortable with a Muslim country acquiring nuclear weapons, and the Americans undoubtedly would have taken the opportunity of an invasion to destroy such weapons. And India, needless to say, would have loved to assist the United States to the hilt.

Third, our economic infrastructure, built over half century, would have been decimated.

د مشر ملا صاحب وړانده چرګوړي دې ښه سوچ وکړي چې زموږ مسلمان ګاونډي هېواد زموږ له پاکو ولولو (احساساتو) او ساده توبه څنګه په اسانه ګټه پورته کړه؟ هم يې د خپل هېواد په ورانولو او هم يې د خپل مظلوم او بېګناه ولس په وژلو کې وکارولو؟ څنګه يې خپل ځان وساته او موږ يې د بلا خولې ته ورکړو؟ هم يې وځپلو، هم يې وپلورلو، هم يې راباندې خپلې غوجلې ډکې کړې او هم يې بيرته ټوپک راکړ او د خپل هېواد د ورانولو او خلکو د وژلو لپاره دنده راکړه.

The ultimate question that confronted me was whether it was in our national interest to destroy ourselves for the Taliban. Were they worth committing suicide over? The answer was a resounding no. it is true that we had assisted in the rise of the Taliban after the Soviet Union withdrew from Afghanistan, which was then callously abandoned by the United States. For a while, at the embryonic stage, even the United States had approved of the Taliban. We had hoped that the Taliban driven by religious zeal based on the true principles of Islam, would bring unity and peace to a devastated country. But they were fired by a misplaced messianic zeal inculcated in them by half-backed, obscurantist clerics, a zeal that was contrary to the moderate, progressive spirit of Islam of the majority of the Pakistani people.

مشرف څه وايی؟

After the Taliban came to power, we lost much of the leverage we had had with them. The peace that they brought to Afghanistan was the peace of the graveyard. Nevertheless, we still supported them, for geostrategic reasons. If we had broken with them, that would have created a new enemy on our western border, or a vacuum of power there into which might have stepped the Northern Alliance, comprising anti-Pakistan elements. The Northern Alliance was supported by Russia (1), India (2), and Iran (3). Now we were no longer constrained by these concerns. We had new, more deadly ones. Now we could detach from the Taliban. In any case, they did not stand a chance. Why should we put our national interest on the line for a primitive regime that would be defeated?

د مشر ملا صاحب وړانده چرګوړي دې وګورې چې څنګه مشرف په دوی کې خپلې ګټې ليدلې؟

On the other hand, the benefits of supporting the United States were many:

First, we would be able to eliminate extremism from our society and flush out the foreign terrorists in our midst. We could not do this alone; we needed the technical and financial support of the United States to be able to find and defeat these terrorists. We had been victims of terrorism by the Taliban and al Qaeda and their associated groups for years. Earlier Pakistani governments had been hesitant about taking on the militant religious groups that were spreading extremism and fanaticism in our country. general Zia had openly courted them for political support, and Nawaz Sharif was in the process of setting himself up as “commander of the faithful,” sort of a national imam. For my part, I have always been a moderate Muslims, never comfortable with the rhetoric or the ways of the extremist religious organisations in February 2001 because they were involved in sectarian militancy. But now here was a chance to confront them more boldly and openly.

Second, even though being a frontline state fighting terrorism would deter foreign investment, there were certain obvious economic advantages, like loosening the stranglehold of our debt and lifting economic sanctions.

Third, after being an outcast nation following our nuclear tests, we would come to centre stage.

په دې هيله چې پير اغا، ملا عبدالکبير، ملا فاضل او داسې نور تر عباس ستانکزي و تر ټپوسه پورې چې دوی جهاد کړی او که د نورو لپاره يې د کراييکښو په توګه پردۍ تپل شوې [نيابتي] جګړه کړې؟ نو پير اغا دې هغه قرآني، حديثي او د امام ابوحنيفه فقهي زده کړه رامخته کړي چې سره پوه شو چې افغان حکومت او ولس تېروتلی او که دی تېر وتلی؟ چېرته او له چا يې زده کړه کړې ده؟

What of the domestic reaction? The mullahs would certainly oppose joining the United States and would come out into the streets. There would be an adverse reaction, too, in the North-West Frontier Province bordering Afghanistan, for obvious reasons. Sindh, specially Karachi, and Balochistan would be neutral or lukewarm. But what of the Punjab, which is heart of Pakistan? Would it react negatively? I thought that by and large it would not. If I could make the Punjabis understand why I went the United States, they would understand me-why unnecessarily take on a superpower, and for what? The Punjabis are a very pragmatic people. As for Karachi, which had many seminaries, some of which are run by extremists from the Frontier Province, there certainly would be some street protests. But the bulk of Karachi’s people would not support it. So, my considered opinion, based on the ethos of the country and the inclination of the people I knew so well, was that there would be no unbearable reaction or street protests.

مشرف د فصل په وروستيو دوو پاراګرافونو کې داسې وايی :

It is only a matter of time before bin Laden is caught. He does not have the sympathy or hospitality of all the tribes in Pakistan’s tribal areas. If I had to guess, I would assume that he is moving back and forth across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border somewhere. The fact that so many Saudis are in the Konar area perhaps suggests that this is where Osama bin Laden has his hideout, but we cannot be sure.

I have said, half-jokingly, that I hope he is not caught in Pakistan, by Pakistan’s troops.

تر پايه يې غوښتله چې دا لوبه پر موږ راتاوان کړي، خو لله الحمد چې اسامه يې پخپله توره ناولې او له غولو ډکې سومبۍ کې راووت چې د پټولو تاب (توان) يې نور نه لرلو او مشر لالا (امريکا) يې لا وختي له مخکې نه په سومبۍ کې ورته خپله غټه ډنډه ورننه ايستې وه.

جنرال اسد دُرانی :

A retired Pakistani general who previously led the country’s top intelligence agency is suggesting publicly that his country knew about Osama bin Laden’s whereabouts before the U.S. raid that killed him in May 2011.

The Washington Post

A former Pakistani defense minister appeared to confirm on Indian television on Tuesday that both his country’s senior military and civilian leadership knew of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s presence in their country at the time of his death in 2011. Bin Laden was killed after his compound in the environs of Islamabad was raided by U.S. Navy SEALs.

It’s an open secret that elements within Pakistan’s military and political establishment must have been aware of bin Laden’s location and perhaps even helped him to safe haven in the years after the United States launched its invasion of Afghanistan and global war against al-Qaeda.

New India

Is it just a coincidence that Pakistan army chief Ashfaq Kayani held a secret meeting with US officials just two days before Laden was killed in a spectacular raid in Abbottabad, 150 km inside Pakistan territory?

د شيخ هبت الله او د ملا عبدالغني برادر ساده ګان له ملا فاضل، پير اغا، ملا عبدالکبير ان تر ستانکزي و ټپوس پورې چې د افغان حکومت او نظام د ړنګولو خوبونه ويني او افغان ولسمشر او د حکومت پرسونل ټول کافر بولي، خو خپله د چا په ډاډ او ملاتړ د نظام د ړنګولو خوبونه ويني؟ هېښنده لا دا چې خپله ملګرتيا وانډيوالي ورته له کفارو سره په ګډه ازمايښتي عملياتو مسلمان خو نور غيرمسلم (کافر) بولي. نوموړي دا ديني علوم چېرته او له چا لوستي دي؟ دوی دا حکومت د چا په ملاتړ ((د کابل اداره)) بولي؟ د خپل نړېدلي خيال پلوه د پيريانو ((جنياتو)) امارت د چا مرسته او سفارش له مشر لالا بيرته راژوندی کوي؟

اميرخان نامتقي او له خدای ناترسه دې اوس ښه په خپل ګرېوان کې سوچ وکړي چې نور له دې ښه کره لاسوند چېرته موندلی شي چې نظامي ديکتاتور پروېز مشرف يې تر يوسف او کرنيل امامه پورې لمن له شا مخته ورجګه کړې او پرتوګ يې ترې ايستلی دی. دی په نورو خلکو د وړندو ګومان کوي حال دا چې خپله په دواړو غبرګو سترګو ړوند دی چې حق نه ويني.

ګډ پرتليز ټکي :

شهزاده ترکي الفيصل :

Ex-Saudi spy head denies foreign hand in Faisal’s death

Prince Turki Al-Faisal says in TV interview assassination was based on personal vendetta

By Ahmed Asmar

[[Speaking on another issue, he said there was “Saudi-American-Pakistani cooperation to support the Mujahideen [fighters] against the invasion” of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 80s.

He added also that there was a Sudanese offer to extradite Osama bin Laden, former head of al-Qaeda terrorist group.

“In 1995, former Sudanese President Omar Bashir offered to hand over Bin Laden to the Kingdom on the condition that he would not be prosecuted, but the Saudi government rejected it,” he said.

“After this I went, carrying a letter from the then Crown Prince Abdullah to Mullah Omar, the Taleban ruler of Afghanistan, seeking extradition of Bin Laden in order to try him in Riyadh but that did not happen,” he added.

He also denied any involvement of the Saudi and American intelligences in creating al-Qaeda.]]

The Rise of Taliban

Rafiq Afghan has come out with detailed arguments with his own viewpoint which appeared in weekly Takbeer of March 02, 1995 (Pp. 17-20). Resume of this article is produced here-in-under:

“The America CIA is involved in raising the Taliban through the British diplomats who have good knowledge about the people of Afghanistan against whom they had fought three wars. The British diplomats selected two Maulvis of JUI (F & S) who had strong links across the border. Beside financial assistance they were given such vehicles which were equipped with most modern communication system. After that they were noticed on regular errands to Kandahar. For one year they struggled constantly, contacted pro-Zahir commanders of Kandahar, assuring them necessary assistance, and met regularly the Maulvis of the maddrassas along the border. Then it was decided to raise the Taliban force.”

بېنظيره له ليموند ورځپاڼې سره :

طالبان د برتانيه طرحه وه چې مالي ونظامي لګښتونه يې امريکا وسعودي پر غاړه دي او روزنه يې زموږ ده چې زموږ د موخو (اهدافو) لپاره کار کوي.

Treating Pakistan as a friend was a critical error: US officials in Afghanistan Papers

New Delhi: US officials in the Bush and Obama administrations believe the treatment of “Pakistan as a friend” in the country’s trillion-dollar 18-year-long Afghanistan war was a “critical error”, The Washington Post has revealed in its “secret history” of the conflict.

The documents obtained by the Post reveal that senior US officials failed to tell the truth about the Afghan war throughout the 18-year campaign. The Post said that US officials kept making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hid unmistakable evidence that the war had become unwinnable.

Musharraf Folly

In the ‘Lessons Learned’ interviews, other US officials said the Bush administration compounded its first mistake by making another “critical error” — “treating Pakistan as a friend”.

This was because of former Pakistan President and Army chief General Pervez Musharraf, who had allowed the Pentagon to use Pakistani airspace and US intelligence agency CIA to track al Qaeda leaders in Pakistani territory.

“As a result, the Bush White House was slow to recognize that Pakistan was simultaneously giving covert support to the Taliban, according to the interviews,” the Post said in its report.

=-=-=-=

ISI cultivated Taliban to counter Indian action against Pakistan: Musharraf

In interview with the Guardian, former Pakistan president voices his support for Ashraf Ghani and hints that he cultivated the Taliban.

In an interview with the Guardian, Musharraf admitted that when he was in power, Pakistan sought to undermine the government of former Afghan president Hamid Karzai because Karzai had “helped India stab Pakistanin the back”. But now the time had come to “totally cooperate” with Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president since September, who Musharraf believes is “the last hope for peace in the region”.

“In President Karzai’s times, yes, indeed, he was damaging Pakistan and therefore we were working against his interest. Obviously, we had to protect our own interest,” Musharraf said. “But now President Ashraf Ghani has come and he is trying to restore balance in Afghanistan. We must totally cooperate with him.”

ضياءالحق :

Making the water boil in Afghanistan

by Praveen Swami

/ The Hindu

“The water in Afghanistan,” Pakistan President General Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq told his spymaster Lieutenant-General Akhtar Abdul Rehman Khan in December 1979, “must boil at the right temperature.“

په افغانستان کې بايد اوبه د حرارت په يو مناسبه درجه وېشول شي چې نه سړيږي. مانا دا چې د دوامداره جګړه چې سړښت يې نه، خو سوخت او درد يې د تل لپاره وي. [خپلواکي ګڼه]

ضياء الحق :

پاکستان په خپل ګاونډ کې خپلسري او د پاکستان د ارزوګانو مخالف افغانستان د زغملو وړ نه بولي.

افغانان نه شي کولای د خپل جهاد سياسي نماينده ګي وکړي.

مشاهد حسين وايی :

هغه وخت خو زموږ پلان او فکر دا وو چې په افغانستان کې يو اسلامي دولت د ګلبدين حکمتيار په مشرۍ رامينځته او له هغې وروسته منځنۍ اسيا هم فتحه کړو

نصرالله بابر داسې ويلي :

The Five Evils who destroyed Afghanistan :

Former interior minister of Pakistan, General Naseerullah Babar gave an Interview to a Journalist Farhad Ali Khawar:

Babar said to him that I was invited by the then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He (Bhutto) told me that the Durand Line Agreement is expiring in 1993, so Afghanistan Must be destabilized, because Afghanistan will demand for its territories from Durand line to Indus river.

Babar says that I invited Gul Buddin Hikmat Yar, Ahmad Shah Mahsood, Burhanuddin Rabbani and other religious youngsters from Afghanistan. I met with them in Bala Hisar port in Peshawar. I gave them money and 303 rifles to destabilize Afghanistan. Thus, we started “to destabilize” and “burn Afghanistan”.

Babar further added that we burnt Afghanistan to such an extent that even former Soviet Union also burnt in it. And now Afghanistan will never have the power to demand for the removal of the Durand line. That is the service I (Babar) have done for Pakistan.

جنرال اختر عبدالرحمان :

General Akhter Abdur Rehman:

General Akhter Abdur Rehman who was the head of ISI during Zia ul Haq era, once said KABUL MUST BURN .

کرنيل امام ورپسې زياتوي :

په افغان مجاهدينو کې يوه داسې شور او ولوله پيدا کړې وه چې د امريکا ولسمشرانو جيمی کارټر او صدر ريګن به يې تل صفتونه کول.

((يوه شپه جنرال صيب ضياالحق مونږ څو لوړرتبه نظامي افسران ماښامنۍ ته مېلمانه کړي و د ضياصيب لخوا همدا خبره وشوه چې کارټر او ريګن وايي ”افغان مجاهدين د اسلام ريښتيني ساتونکي دي“. په دې سره اول ضيا صيب او بيا ټولو حاضرينو ښه شېبه وخندل)).

مونږ ډېر کوشش وکړ چې د جمعيت اسلامي او حزب اسلامي په مشرۍ افغانستان يو سياسي حکومت جوړ کړي خو ددوی ترمنځ اختلاف، جنګونو او شخړو مونږ په يو بل فکر مجبور کړو او دا مو د ځان له پاره يوه ښه لاره وبلله چې د طالبانو ملاتړ وکړو او يوه سيمه د ځان له پاره خوندي پيدا کړو.

کرنيل امام ورپسې داسې زياتوي :

د استاد سياف له خوا عربانو سره ډېر ښه کمونېکېشن شوی وو او مرستو يوه لويه برخه د جلال الدين حقاني د دفتر او استاد سياف د دفتر له خوا تر لاسه کېدلې او دا هغه څه وو چې مونږ ته خواشينونکي وو.

په جلسه کې د اکثره مشرانو رايه دا وه چې ”د افغان جهاد د نګرانۍ مشري بايد تل د پاکستان لاس کې وي او بل هرڅوک که دې ميدان ته را ګډيږي، نو بايد د پاکستان له لارې خپل کارونه مخ ته يوسي.“.

د يو اوږد ميټينګ او بحثونو وروستو ماته يوه نوې نقشه په لاس کې را وسپارل شوه.

زه د پنځوسو په شاوخوا کې نوی کمانډران ټريننګ کړم، ددغو کسانو ځانګړتياوې هم را وښودل شوې، ”دوی بايد د عصري زدکړو پر ځای ديني زدکړې ولري“. ديني زدکړې يې هم بايد د نړيوالو عصري سيسټمونو پر ځای د مدرسو او جماعتونو له لارې تر لاسه کړي وي. زمونږ داسې کسان پکار وو چې هغه بايد دينداره وي او په دې فاني دنيا غولېدونکي نه وي.

مولوي محمد نبي محمدي چې د افغاني مجاهدينو لنډرانو په منځ کې تقوا دار او پاک مجاهد وو. له پاکستان سره يې خاص مينه وه او تل به يې مونږ ته د پاکستان د بقا دعا ګانې کولې.

مولوي محمد نبي ساده او مخلص انسان وو. د هرې مرستې له پاره به مو چې پرې غږ وکړ، نو نه يې نه کوله. د مولوي محمد نبي محمدي صيب ګروپ کې يوه ځانګړتيا دا وه چې د افغانستان زيات شمېر ديني عالمان په دې ډله کې وو او د مدرسو طالبانو به هم دې خوا ته ډېره مخه کوله. هغه رنګه اشخاص چې زما پکار وو هغه مې دلته پيدا کولای شول.

په همدې دوران کې مې په يوه جلسه کې د مولوي صيب محمدي نه دهمداسې ځوانانو غوښتنه وکړه چې زه بايد هغوی ته ځانګړې روزنې ورکړم.

ضياءالحق :

پاکستان په خپل ګاونډ کې خپل سري او د پاکستان د ارزوګانو مخالف افغانستان د زغملو وړ نه بولي.

افغانان نه شي کولای د خپل جهاد سياسي نماينده ګي وکړي.

پروېز مشرف :

((امريکا دې له موږ سره د حقاني شبکې پر سر ګوزاره (نرم چلند وکړي)).

سرتاج عزيز :

طالبان د اوږدې جګړې توان لري.

د اور پر ليکه، يوويشتم فصل :

It has famously been said that “short-term gain for long-term pain” is foolhardy, but this is exactly what happened to the allies in the jihad against the Soviet Union occupation of Afghanistan, not least the United States, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. We helped create the mujahideen, fired them with religious zeal in seminaries, armed them, paid them, fed them, and sent them to a jihad against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. We did not stop to think how we would divert them to productive life after the jihad was won. This mistake cost Afghanistan and Pakistan more dearly than any other country. Neither did the United States realise what a rich, educated person like Osama bin Laden might later do with the organisation that we all had enabled him to establish. Worse, the United States didn’t even consider the rebuilding and development of Afghanistan after the Soviets departed. America simply abandoned Afghanistan to its fate, ignoring the fact that a wretchedly poor and unstable country, armed to the teeth with the most sophisticated weapons and torn apart by warlords, could become an ideal haven for terrorists. The United States also ignored what might happened to Pakistan, now that the deadly drug heroin had been introduced into our country and we were awash with weapons of the most lethal kind. Worse, America imposed sanctions against us under the totally biased Pressler Amendment, passed in 1985, which banned military and economic assistance to Pakistan unless the president of the United States certified, yar by year, that we did not possess a bomb. I cannot think of a better way of losing friends.

In the case of Osama bin Laden, it was perhaps to get help from America, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia to create al Qaeda, obtain funding and arms, and finally secure a base from which to operate. In such situations, who is using whom becomes murky. We-the United States, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and all those who were allied with us in the Afghan jihad-created our own Frankenstein’s monster.

The Taliban were not a new, post-Soviet phenomenon. They were taught by the same teachers in the same seminaries that had produced the mujahideen. But now the label had changed. When we sided with the Taliban, it was for good reasons: first, that they would bring peace to Afghanistan by brining the warlords to heel; second, that the success of the Taliban would spell the defeat of the anti-Pakistan Northern Alliance. There was nothing wrong with our intentions, except that we did not realise that once the Taliban had used us to get to power, we would lose influence with them.

کله چې موږ د طالبانو په خوا کې [تر شا] وو، د دې لپاره ښه دليلونو ول : لومړی ، دوی به افغانستان ته د جنګ سالارانو په بيرته لارې ته راوړلو سره افغانستان ته سوله راوړي؛ دوهم ، دا چې د طالبانو بريا به د پاکستان ضد شمال ټلوالې ته ماتې ورکړي.

Mullah Muhammad Omar was born in the village of Nauda, Kandahar, purportedly in 1959. He has four wives and four children-two sons and two daughters. One daughter was killed in August 1999 in a bomb blast.

خو کرنيل امام بيا پخپل کتاب ((داستان جهان افغانستان)) کې داسې وايی :

[[په دوی کې دهغه يو ډېر اعتباري ملګری ملا عبدالستارو، دوه نور طالبان و او يو هم يو ځوانکی هلک وو. په کندهار کې دا ډېره ساده او عامه خبره ده. هلته مالداره او زورواکي اشخاص ځان سره هلکان ګرځوي، په هغوی ډېر پام کوي او زړه بدوالي ته يې نه پرېږدي.

په کندهار کې خلک د هلکانو په ساتلو وياړ او افتخار کوي او دا د ځان له پاره هېڅ شرم نه ګڼي، خو ما له پاره دا ځکه د حيرانتيا وړ وه چې دلته مې لومړی ځل وکتلو. هغې د ملا عمر د جومات د نورو طالبانو برعکس زيات وېښته درلودل، کندهارۍ خولې يې په سر وه او يو ډول ابي رنګ سترګې يې وې، جګ ملا ويل چې د ملا عمر اخوند له خاصو شاګردانو دی او هغه پرې ډېر خفه کيږي. ما جګ ملا ته ورغبرګه کړه چې د ملا صيب خاص شاګرد خو ډېر خاص دی.

هغه ويل: ولې ملا اخوند زړه نه لري که څنګه؟ او په دې سره ټولو ملګرو وخندل.]]، [۶۳ مخ]

له څلورو مېرمنو سره سره بيا د هلک خبره هېښنده ده چې د اسلامي امارت په مشرتابه پراخ سيوری غوړوي چې دې ډول امارتونو او جهاد ته خو په اسلامي ارزښتونو کې هېڅ لاسوند نشته.

Mullah Omar visited Pakistan for two weeks during the early part of the Afghan jihad against the Soviets, as an ordinary mujahideen foot soldier. During the jihad he joined a couple of mujahideen organisations, one after the other. It is said that during a battle one of his eyes was badly injured, and that he removed it himself with a knife (without anaesthesia) and sewed his eyelid up. But others say that he was treated in a hospital in Peshawar and the eye was surgically removed. Many people naturally tend to believe the first, heroic version, which has contributed to the legend of Mullah Omar.

د ملا محمد عمر د سترګې حال

د ملا عمر د سترګې په اړه به درته سهي او ريښتيني کيسه وکړم په دې اړه ځينې افسانې هم مشهورې دي.

داسې ويلی کيږي چې کله په جګړه کې د ده يوه سترګه زخمي شوه، نو دا دومره بهادر او شجاع انسان و چې په چاقو سره يې د سترګې زخمي شوی ګاټي را وويست او ګوزار يې کړ او بيا يې په جنګ شروع وکړله.

د هغه د يو مافوق البشر انسان ثابتولو له پاره دا يوه دروغ کيسه مشهوره شوې ده، اصل خبره دا ده چې په ځانګړې توګه د هغه د سترګې علاج د کراچۍ په يو هسپتال کې د پوځ په نګرانۍ کې وشو. او هغه سره د شوي چلند او همکارۍ له کبله هغه ډېر خوشاله او تل به يې زمونږ د ملګرو دا مرسته يادوله.

مشرف ورپسې زياتوي :

We invited Mullah Omar to Pakistan a number of times after he gained power, but he always refused, citing wartime conditions in his country. We also offered to send him for umra, the small pilgrimage to Mecca, but he parried this offer too. He always met delegations from our intelligence agency but never allowed any of his field commanders to interact with us; he said they were continuously involved in operations. Thus, our relations with the Taliban were never smooth; in fact, they were quite uncomfortable.

د مشرف يادونه چې ملا صاحب به زموږ د استخباراتو له استازو (هيئتونو) سره کتل، خو خپل قوماندانان يې ځانته نه پرېښوول چې له هغه سره وګوري د متقي لپاره به ښه لاسوند وي چې ويلي دي : ((په موږ دې څوک دا ثابته کړي چې موږ له استخباراتو سره اړيکي لرو)). له دې جوتيږي چې مشر ملا صاحب د استخباراتو په ولکه کې وو او چا ته يې د ليدو لپاره نه پرېښووه.

Benazir Bhutto’s interior minister, major General Naseerullah Babur (retired), naively started calling the Taliban “my children”. It was only later, when “his children” became disobedient, that Benazir’s government disowned them. The truth is the Taliban did not ask for or receive any help from Pakistan in their earliest stages.

نصيرالله بابر به طالبان خپل بچيان بلل.

On September 19, 1998, our director general of Inter Services Intelligence and Prince Turki Al Faisal, who was then the head of Saudi intelligence and is now his country’s ambassador to Washington, met with Mullah Omar in Kandahar. This meeting came in the wake of al Qaeda’s bombing of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

دا چې باجوه له خليلزاد غوښتي وو چې هند وهڅوي چې طالبان په رسميت وپېژني، نو ځکه خليلزاد د هند له سفر وروسته رسنيو ته ويلي وو : ((هند دې خپلې اندېښنې له طالبانو سره مخامخ شريکې کړي))، نو دا د هماغه زړې تګلارې ښکارندويي کوي چې مشرف يې مخکې هڅه کړې وه.

تاسې ګورئ چې دا تور کونی مشرف څومره هوښيار وچالاک دی چې له يو لورې ځان سپين باز ښيي او له بل لورې بيا نړيوال پړه بولي چې د دوی حکومت يې په رسميت ونه پېژنده. ان تر دې چې له ښاغلي کلينټن، پاچا عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز او شيخ زايد بن النهيان څخه يې غوښتي وو چې طالبان په رسميت وپېژني، خو پاچا عبدالله تر ټولو زياته پرې نيوکه کوله او ملا محمدعمر يې دروغژن بللو او مشرف ته يې په زغرده ويلي وو : ((له دروغژن سره نه يوځای کېږم)) او ويلي وو : ((دروغژن مې نه خوښيږي)).

Virtually the entire world had made the mistake of not recognising the Taliban regime and establishing embassies in Kabul. I had propounded a different approach, asking several important world leaders to recognise the Taliban so that we could put collective pressure on them to change. If seventy or eighty countries had established embassies in Kabul, we might have been able to exert some influence on them. I said so to President Bill Clinton, and to then Crown Prince (now King) Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the UAE. Crown Prince Abdullah was most critical of Mullah Omar and called a liar. “I can never join a liar,” he said to me. “I hate liars.”

لنډيز :

زموږ شعوري وناشعوره دې په دې پوه شي چې همدا رياست ((واکمنه کړۍ)) وه چې موږ د هغه وخت شعوري وناشعوري مجاهدين و ننني ديوبنديان، حقانيان، داعشيان ان تر لشکر طيّبه، حرکة المجاهدين، سپاه صحابه او داسې نورو ډلو ټپلو پورې د آ غاړې او دې غاړې طالبان يې هم بوروبدنام او هم يې ښه سومبه کړل. عجيبه تماشا ده چې له روسانو سره يې موږ لاس وګرېوان کړو او ګلان ورته دوی په غاړه کې واچول. هغوی سره سره دوستان شول او دښمني موږ ته پاتې شوه.

همداسې يې د اسامه په لوبه کې بُش ته ټټر وهلی وو چې موږ به يې ترې اخلو او په لاس به يې درکوو، خو له بل لورې يې د خپلو جنرالانو په لارښوونه له ورکړې منکر کړی وو. هم يې سعودي ته سپک او هم يې امريکا ته سپک کړل او د بُش څپړې ته يې برابر کړل، نو زموږ ليکوال دې په دې پوه شي چې د لوبې اصلي فاتح لوبغاړی رياست ((پنجاب)) دی چې متقي د خپلو مشرانو ملا محمد رباني، ملا مشر، ملا بورجان، ملا عبدالرازق، ملا عبيدالله اخوند، ملا محمد عثماني، ملا داد الله اخوند، ملا اختر محمد منصور، ملا عبدالرحيم ثاقب، تر ملا معتصم اغا او داسې نورو د وژلو او هم د ملا عبدالسلام ضعيف، ملا عبدالغني برادر، اکبر اغا او داسې نورو پورې په زنداني کولو او پلورلو سره سره د ګلانو هار شاه محمود قريشي ته ګلان ورکوي، نو رښتيا چې د فاتح نوکر او د نوکر چرګوړي يې هم عيب نه لری. نو قريشي ورته د څه شي مبارکي ورکوي؟ حال دا چې پرېکړه خو د څارګرې ادارې تر څارنې لاندې وشوه او هغوی ورته راوستل او د خپلې خوښې سره هر څه يې ورسره لاسليک کړل. هغه د مشرف اووه شرطونه خو دې هم يو ځلې ولولي چې سر يې پرې خلاص شي.

په درنښت

سيد حسين پاچا

