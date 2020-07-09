د کلدارو او ډالرو غوړې نوړۍ

د کلداروغوړه مړۍ عبدالرحمان خان ته اودډالرو غوړه نوړۍ اوسنی بنسټ پالواوتکفیریانوته ،هغه دکابویوې نیمې پیړۍ وړاندې عینی اوذهنی شرایط بیا راتازه کول اونوی زبیښاک ته لاره هوارول دی (بیاستره لوبه )

خو!؟ توپیرونه به يې داوی چې هغه مهال یواځې انګریزدالوبه سرته رسوله خو اوس یې د تورې طلا (نفتو) او مخدره توکوپه کنسرسیوم consortiumکې مشترک المنافع هیوادونه (B.P، یونیکال، د سعودی دلتا، د پنجاب I.S.I) یې په لاره اچوی .

بل توپیریې دا دی چې هغه مهال عبدالرحمن خان په دیکتاتورۍ سره وکولای شول چې د انګریز له خوا قیچی سوی افغانستان قبول او په زور سره یې یو موټی کړی خو دا ځل په خواشینۍ سره باید وویل شی چې د پورته کنسرسیوم سیال هیوادونه (روسیه ، ایران او چین ) او د دې دوه پکتونو دنیابتی او استخباراتی جګړو له امله به خدای مکړه افغانستان ترغې په ترغې شی .

بله خبر خویې لا دا ده چې وسلوال بنسټګر به دا لوبه بریمنه او د تاوتریخوالی او تحجرنه یو ډک حاکمیت په ټاکلی مسیر (سترې ترافیکی جزیرې) کې جوړ کړی ، چې د دې ټاپو غوښنه ګټه به د پنجاب له پلاسنتا نه امریکې او د کنسرسیوم ګیډې ته رسی.

د پورته مقدمې د زبات لپاره به لاندې ژباړه د (یوڅلویښت کاله په هندکې) له کتاب نه چې فیلدمارشال سرفردریک رابرتس د انګریز نامتو پوځی شخصیت چې د افغان – انګلیس دوهمې جګړې قومندان اوپه افغانستان کې د انګریز له پوځی او سیاسی کړنلارو خبر وو رااخلو.

هغه په کابل دامیر عبدالرحمان خان د نصبولو او د اتل ایوب خان له حماسو په کندهار کې وایسرا ته رپوټونه هم ورکول.

د پورته کتاب له ۴۶۲تر۴۶۶مخونو نه لنډه ژباړه :

Soon after this the situation began to improve, and early in July[Page 467] Mr. Griffin was able to inform the Government of India that ‘the probabilities of a settlement with Abdur Rahman appear far more favourable than they did last week….’ ‘Abdur Rahman has seen that we have been fully informed of the game he has been playing, that trickery and treachery would not be tolerated, and that, if he intends coming to a settlement with us at all, he must be prepared to accept our terms

rather than dictate his own.’

A few days later a letter was received from Abdur Rahman, announcing his arrival in Kohistan. His near approach, and the report that he was willing to accept our terms, excited a keen and hopeful interest throughout the country, for the Afghans had at length become convinced that the only chance of getting rid of us was by agreeing to any form of settled government we might establish, and they had grown heartily tired of perpetual fighting and of having to maintain bands of ghazis to oppose us, who were eating them out of house and home. With the exception of the Sher Ali faction, therefore, whose interests were directly opposed to his, Abdur Rahman’s advent was welcomed by the people, and several of the most influential amongst them went to meet him.

Towards the end of July Sir Donald Stewart was empowered to conclude all political and military arrangements preparatory to withdrawing from northern Afghanistan. Abdur Rahman was to be recognized as ‘Amir of Kabul’; he was to be provided with a sufficient number of guns to strengthen effectively his occupation of the city, and he was to be given as much money (within a maximum of ten lakhs) as was thought necessary to meet his present wants. It was to be clearly explained to Abdur Rahman that the Government of India would not engage to give him a regular subsidy, or a continuous supply of arms or money, and that after he had taken possession of his capital he would have to rely upon his own resources for holding it. There was to be no treaty, and all questions of reciprocal engagements between the two Governments were to be postponed until some settled and responsible administration had been consolidated.

General Stewart was directed to make the best arrangements he could with Abdur Rahman for the protection of the tribes and individuals who had assisted us, and the Sirdar was to be informed that, if he desired our goodwill, he could give no better proof of his friendly disposition than by his behaviour towards those of his own nation in whom the British Government were interested.

Abdur Rahman proclaimed AmirSir Donald Stewart considered that the best way of giving effect to these instructions was to publicly proclaim Abdur Rahman as Amir of Kabul; for this purpose he held a durbar on the 22nd July, at which the Sirdar’s representatives were received. Sir Donald, in a few words, gave his reasons for summoning them to meet him, and Mr. Griffin then explained more fully the motives by which the Government[Page 468] of India were actuated in acknowledging the claims of Abdur Rahman. Immediately after the durbar orders were issued for an early retirement.

I was to withdraw my column by the Kuram route; but being anxious to see something of the Khyber line while I had the opportunity, I started off the following day to ride through the Jagdalak Pass to Gandamak, where I was entertained by General Bright and his staff. The next day I went on to Jalalabad, and was greatly interested in wandering over the place where Sir Robert Sale in some measure redeemed the lamentable failures of the first Afghan war.

My intention, when I left Kabul, was to ride as far as the Khyber Pass, but suddenly a presentiment, which I have never been able to explain to myself, made me retrace my steps and hurry back towards Kabul—a presentiment of coming trouble which I can only characterize as instinctive.

The feeling was justified when, about half-way between Butkhak and Kabul, I was met by Sir Donald Stewart and my Chief of the Staff,5 who brought me the astounding news of the total defeat by Ayub Khan of Brigadier-General Burrows’s brigade at Maiwand, and of Lieutenant-General Primrose,6 with the remainder of his force, being besieged at Kandahar.

[د کال۱۸۸۰د جولای میاشتې په لومړیو کې ګریفن په دې بریالی شو چې دهند دولت ته خبرورکړی چې عبدالرحمان خان سره هوکړه ، زموږ (انګریزانو) په ګټه ده ، چې یوه اونۍ وړاندې په دې هکله تصور هم نشو کیدلای ، او اوس داچاره شونې ده .

ګریفن لیکلی وو ( عبدالرحمان پوهیدلی ده چې موږ د هغه له لوبو پوره خبر یو او که چیرې هغه هوکړه او همغږی ته چمتو وی ، نو له خپلو شرایطو وړاندې باید زموږ شرایط ومنی)

څوورځې وروسته له عبدالرحمان نه یو لیک راورسید چې ، دهغه له راتګ نه یې کوهستان ته خبر ورکاوه ، د هغه رانږدې کیدل ((پخوا په قطغن کې وو)) داښودله چې هغه زموږ غوښتنې منی ، او په افغانستان کې هم خلکو ځکه ورته لیوالتیا وښودله چې زموږ له شر نه خلاص شی (لکه دشر اوفساد له خلاصون نه طالبانو ته خوشحالی) خلکو همدې ته غاړه کیښوده چې موږ هر څوک پرې مسلط کړو هغوی یې منی – ځکه هغوی له ډیرو جګړو او غازیانو ته له ډوډی اوباج ورکولو نه ، پوزې ته راغلی ول .

د عبدالرحمان راټوکیدل اوراتلل دخلکو له هرکلی سره مخ شو ، او نامتو څیروهغه سره لیدنې وکړې .

د جولای دمیاشتې په پای کې سردونالد ستیوارت ته اختیارورکړ شو چې ټولې پوځی او سیاسی لارې چارې د شمالی افغانستان نه وتلو لپاره چمتو کړی.

وپتیل شوه چې عبدالرحمن خان د کابل دامیر په توګه وپیژندل شی ، په کابل باندې د بشپړ واک د ټینګښت لپاره ، کافی اندازه وسلې او پیسې [ لس لکه کلدارې] د اړتیا وړ توکی ورته ورکړل شی.

تصمیم دا شو چې په څرګنده توګه عبدالرحمن خان ته وویل شی چې د هند دولت خپل ځان دبسپنې ورکولو ته ژمن نه ګڼی بلکې دی دې په منظمه توګه دوسلو اوپیسو دورکړې په تمه نه وی او وروسته له دې چې په کابل کې یې پونده ټینګه شوه ، په خپلوسرچینو دې ځان بسیا کړی ، داسې وانګیرل شوه چې کوم تړون به ددواړو لورو تر منځ نه وی.

جنرال ستیوارت ته دستورورکړشو چې هغه افغانان چې د هند له دولت سره همکاری لری ، ساتنه یې وشی او سرداربایدپوه وی که چیرې زموږ مرسته غواړی ، دموږ له تالی څټو سره به کار نه لری .

سردونالد استیوارت دې پایلې ته ورسید چې د دې لارښونو د پلی کولو لپاره ډیره ښه لارداده چې عبدالرحمان خان رسماْ د کابل د امیر په توګه اعلان شی . له همدې خاطره یې د جولای په دوه ویشتمه درباری غونډه جوړه کړه چې په دې غونډه کې سرداران اونور استازی ومنل شول .

استیوارت دهغوی د شتون لپاره یو څه دلایل وړاندې کړل او ګریفن په تفصیل سره هغه لاملونه وشمیرل چې دهند د دولت له خوا د عبدالرحمن د پیژندنې سبب شوی ول .

ما (رابرت) باید خپل ځواکونه دکُرمې له لارې ویستلی وای ، داهغه وخت ووچې دکابل – بتخاک په لاره کې د جنرال استیوارت او د خپلې قرارګاه له منسوبینو سره مخامخ شوم او هغوی له شوک نه ډک خبرچې میوند کې یې د برید جنرال (بازور) دماتې اوپه کندهار کې دډګرجنرال (پرایمرز) دکلابند کیدل وو ، راکړچې په اورید یې هیش پیښ پاتې شوم.

تبصره : اوس هم خدای مهربانه ده ګواکې د ایوب خان غوندې اتلان پیدا شی ، چې د پنجابیانو او نورو زبیښاک ګرو ، تالی څټو اوربزونه په خاورو ومښی .