د ملا هبة الله د پام وړ /سيد حسين پاچا

سيد حسين پاچا

مشرف : افغان ولسمشر محمد اشرف غني د سيمې لپاره وروستی چاڼس ((وروستۍ ستره هيله)) ده

د پنجاب مه منئ دنيوي واخروي به تاواني شئ. ستا لوری افغان حکومت دی نه امريکا، له پنجابه ځان راجلا کړه! حکومت به له پنجاب سره جلا خبرې وکړي

د اسلامي صبغې سپيناوي ته مو اړتيا نشته مشرف تعريف کړي ياست

Pervez Musharraf:

The former Pakistani military ruler accused of sheltering and supporting the Taliban after 2001, has called for an end to the backing of militant “proxies” in Afghanistan.

In an interview with the Guardian, Musharraf admitted that when he was in power, Pakistan sought to undermine the government of former Afghan president Hamid Karzai because Karzai had “helped India stab Pakistan in the back”. But now the time had come to “totally cooperate” with Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president since September, who Musharraf believes is “the last hope for peace in the region”.

“In President Karzai’s times, yes, indeed, he was damaging Pakistan and therefore we were working against his interest. Obviously we had to protect our own interest,” Musharraf said. “But now President Ashraf Ghani has come and he is trying to restore balance in Afghanistan. We must totally cooperate with him.”

***​***​***

Pervez Musharraf:

NEW YORK: Former President Pervez Musharraf has said Kabul must share power with the extremist group Taliban and block Indian influence if it wants peace in the country.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published here on Wednesday, he said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s September inauguration presented a new opportunity for reconciliation between the government and Taliban and related insurgent groups.

“Ashraf Ghani is a balanced man,” he said. “I think he’s a great hope.” Pakistan and India must stay away and avoid engaging in proxy war, he said.

Take a look: ISI cultivated Taliban to counter Indian action against Pakistan: Musharraf

The retired general said that India had provided weapons, training and equipment to ethnic Baloch separatists inside Afghanistan. He said that US and its allies had consistently failed to consider Pakistan’s concerns, forcing Islamabad to rely on other militant groups inside Afghanistan to prop up its interests.

***​***​***

Pervez Musharraf:

However, the former army chief was of the view that the time had come to fully cooperate with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai who he believed was the last hope for peace in the region.

“In President Karzai’s times, yes, indeed, he was damaging Pakistan and therefore we were working against his interest. Obviously we had to protect our own interest,” Musharraf said.

“But now President Ashraf Ghani has come and he is trying to restore balance in Afghanistan. We must totally cooperate with him.”

***​***​***

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistani military ruler accused of sheltering and supporting the Taliban after 2001, has called for an end to the backing of militant “proxies” in Afghanistan.

In an interview with the Guardian, Musharraf admitted that when he was in power, Pakistan sought to undermine the government of former Afghan president Hamid Karzai because Karzai had “helped India stab Pakistan in the back”. But now the time had come to “totally cooperate” with Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president since September, who Musharraf believes is “the last hope for peace in the region”.

“In President Karzai’s times, yes, indeed, he was damaging Pakistan and therefore we were working against his interest. Obviously we had to protect our own interest,” Musharraf said. “But now President Ashraf Ghani has come and he is trying to restore balance in Afghanistan. We must totally cooperate with him.”

د مشر ملا صاحب په ټاکنه کې له پيله قرآني مزاحمت وو چې لږ تر لږه د يو مسلمان مشرتابه لپاره دوه شرطه د ((پوهې و صحت)) درست وي، ولې له بده مرغه په هغه دواړو کې ستونزه وه. همداسې د مرستيال ملا منصور په تړاو چې د ((غبن فاحش)) ستونزه وه چې د مخدره موادو په قاچاق کې ښکېل وو. همداسې نورې ستونزې هم شته چې هغه له اسلامي ارزښتونو سره په ټکر کې دي، نو ښه به دا وي چې له دې وروسته تاسې په خپله تګلاره او کړنلاره کې سمون راولئ. دوه دوه نيم کاله يې پر مړي دروغ وويل چې دا يې بله بېباکي وه چې له اسلامي ارزښتونو سره سمون نه خوري.

مشرف دلته په ډاګه او په زغرده وايی چې تاسې يې ولې بيرته پر پښو ودرولئ؟ هغه د هغوی له خپل ګاونډي هندوستان سره پخوانۍ سياسي ستونزې دي او د هغې لپاره يې تاسې د خپل سيال لپاره په افغانستان کې د پخواني رژيم پر خلاف تمويل کړئ چې له اسلامي ارزښتونو سره تړاو نه لري. د پاکستان موخه دلته اسلامي نه، بلکې سياسي او سيالي ده، نو تاسې چې څوک د اسلام په نوم وژلي دي ځواب به يې له اسلامي، قانوني واخلاقي پلوه دروند وي.

بله دا چې تاسې چې د چا فتوی منئ هغوی ځانونه پاکستانيان بولي نه افغانان، نو د هغوی پر فتوی باندې عمل تاسې ته جايز نه دی. هغوی د خپلو سياسي و نظامي موخو او له خپل سيال سره سيالي کوي، ولې هغوی جهاد د خپل سيال په مقابل کې نه اعلانوي؟ د هغوی حکومت وپارلمان هېڅکله د خپل سيال پر خلاف د جهاد فتوی نه شي ورکولی او که کوم نيم ملا د زړه بړاس وباسي حکومت وپارلمان يې فتوی ته دوه توته يا دوه اوربشې ارزښت هم نه ورکوي، نو تاسې چې د چا فتوی ته سترګې نيولي هغه په حقيقت کې د پوځ و استخباراتو استازولي ده چې د هغوی ((سياسي ملايانو)) له خولې راوځي او تاسې خواران يې د خپل مسلمان مظلوم ولس وژنې ته سوق کړي ياست.

تاسې بايد په دې پوه شئ چې د يو سياسي ملا فتوی چې له پوځ و څارګرې ادارې نه راوځي پر منلو يې مکلف نه ياست. له بده مرغه چې تاسې نژدې په دوه لسيزو کې دا درک نه کړه چې فتوی د صريح نص په مقابل کې د اعتبار وړ نه ده. له بده مرغه چې تاسې د نص و فتوی توپير هم ونه شو کړلای.

Hina Rabbani Khar

Pakistan lost opportunities given by President Ghani

Former foreign affairs minister Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan should change course in neighbouring Afghanistan, a recommendation which comes amid deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad, mainly due to war against terrorism.

In an interview with Gandhara/RFERL, Khar urged Islamabad to revive their administration’s foreign policy approach of maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries.

In response to a question regarding Kabul’s stance against Pakistan, accusing it of harbouring the Afghan militant groups, Khar said, “That is the most disheartening thing to see. It causes me personal grief because we had literally poised Pakistan within the region.

نو زما ګرانه ملا صاحب ګله،

صوفي شاعر رحمانا بابا وايی :

نه شي د خانانو ملنګانو سره کلي

چيرته عزيز خان چيرته ملنګ عبدالرحمان

که تاسې پر ځان پوه شئ، نو بابر و حميد ګل د خپل ولس پر وژنه کې د جهنم کندې ته ورغورځولي ياست. زموږ په تړاو دې الله تعالی ورسره عدالت وکړي. افغانان به يې هېڅکله ونه بښي، دوی د افغانستان د تباهۍ و بربادۍ ذمه وار دي. پر دنيا خو الله تعالی ذليله کړل، خو په آخرت کې دې يې هم الله تعالی ذليله وخوار کړي. زموږ له وينو سره يې لوبې وکړې او زموږ وينې و قربانۍ يې بې ارزښته وګڼلې. دوی موږ ته په زړونو کې ليوان ول.

ساده ګانو، مشرف در کې د حيا تار نه دی پرېښی. ساده ګانو هسې وړيا يې د مذهب پر نوم دوکه کړئ. ان تر دې چې د نړۍ نامسلمانو هم وپېژندل، خو تاسې ساده ګانو لا اوس هم خپل ځانونه ونه پېژندل. لږ د سبا و خپلې راتلونکې لپاره خو هم سوچ وکړئ! ولې مو نور د خپلو ناولو موخو لپاره وکاروي؟